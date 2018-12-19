CAPC focus shifts from motorcycles to mountain cycles

City Advertising and Promotion Executive Director Mike Maloney told commissioners last Wednesday that Sales Director Karen Pryor added San Francisco to her Outdoor Adventure shows next year, which also include Dallas, Denver and Chicago. These shows have proved successful, plus there is a direct flight from San Francisco to XNA. Finance Director Rick Bright mentioned that many of the same enthusiasts attend the Outdoor Adventure shows each year, so at some point they will know about our area.

Commissioner Bobbie Foster suggested focusing on cycling shows, and Maloney commented they are popping up all over. He attended a meeting of the International Mountain Biking Association that was very positive, and intends to buy cable television ads in the Denver area. There are plenty of cycling trails in the foothills, but he pointed out that our trails are not covered with snow during the winter.

Maloney said the CAPC would not attend motorcycle shows because the state does its own outreach.

He mentioned the bikeeureka.com site has been well viewed, and there is a link to it from the Oz Trails site which promotes this corner of the state. He also said there is the growing influence of the National Interscholastic Cycling Association for high school riders, which has a local presence and has staged races at Lake Leatherwood City Park the past two years. In addition, the Parks Department has stepped up to contribute to the effort to promote outdoor activities near Eureka Springs.

Maloney announced that to assist in a makeover of the eurekasprings.org site, the CAPC will engage photographer Richard Quick for seasonal photographs during the year.

In what Maloney characterized as maybe the most important ad buy the CAPC has ever made, Arkansas.com, which gets 300,000 views per month, will feature Eureka Springs on Page 1 of its site beginning January 1, 2019. Also the Northwest Arkansas Tourism Association has a link to an extensive Eureka Springs page with many links of its own.

The hunt for Black October

Finance Director Rick Bright announced collections through the end of October were 2.7 percent higher than collections for the same period in 2017, with restaurant collections being steadiest throughout the year.

Commissioner Terry McClung noted collections were basically flat, but expenses were below budget. Executive Director Mike Maloney said there had been conversations during the summer at the commissioners’ table about reducing advertising for October because the town would be full due to a spate of events, so he did. He wondered if there would have been better collections if he had been more aggressive. Maloney said the Zombie Parade in October was great for restaurants, but not lodging.

Other items

Commissioners voted to include a line item of $20,000 for more Christmas decorations in the 2019 budget. This amount will include a place for storing them safely.

Commissioners also approved $5000 in marketing support funds for Mardi Gras festivities which will include 14 events beginning Jan. 12 and extending into early March. Maloney said there are plenty activities that will boost food and drink sales but not as many room nights. Chamber of Commerce Interim Director Damon Henke said promoters are trying to reach out beyond the region to increase revenue for lodging properties as well. Events are listed at eurekaspringsmardigras.org.

Commissioners also directed staff to work with the Historical Museum board on a new contract.

Next meeting will be Wednesday, Jan. 23, at 6 p.m.