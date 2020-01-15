CAPC flooded with funding requests

At the Jan. 8 Eureka Springs City Advertising and Promotion meeting, Terry McClung started discussion with office elections, nominating Bobbie Foster for Chair for 2020. Foster refused saying, “I’m too busy – sorry,” and nominated current Chair Carol Wright for another year.

Wright accepted the nomination, and it was approved.

Tourism Director Lacey Ekberg was absent due to illness, postponing her report to the next meeting.

Applications for financial support of local events proved so overwhelming that commissioners decided to delay decisions to allow for more time for analysis. The commission considers funding requests three times per year – January, April and October.

The sum of the January requests is more than the $30,000 budget for the year. According to guidelines for funding requests, the commission may allot up to $5,000 per event to assist tourism-related entities that result in increased lodging occupancies and fosters economic growth. Special consideration is given to non-profits. Disbursements are anticipated at the next meeting.

Finance Director Rick Bright provided final 2019 budget numbers showing solid money management despite the year’s turnover of leadership after losing Executive Director Mike Maloney in the spring and hiring Ekberg in the summer.

Total tax collections came in at 101 percent of expected earnings at $1.5 million. Auditorium concessions earned more than double expected income at $34,367, and event ticket sales brought in 232 percent of anticipated earnings at $81,210.

Special events expenses went over budget by $22,000, spending almost $67,000 on the Folk Festival and $47,000 on Music in the Park. Television advertising expenses totaled $325,639, internet marketing was $163,078, print ads were $95,365, and video production expenses were $46,799. Office expenses including salaries, memberships, and computer software came in under budget at $383,540. Overall, the bottom line shows a balanced $1.6 million budget with $27,007 excess net earnings.

Bright said the CAPC has two considerable needs for the new year: First, several tax collection audits need to be performed to verify adequate tourism taxes are being collected. He said that in 2019, audits were put on the back burner while he acted as interim-director, and audits need to be given significant consideration in 2020. Bright did not mention specific businesses but did say that there are questionable collections in some locations that need his attention.

The second need is volunteers for the Auditorium. Bright said that due to the larger number of concerts performed at the Aud, an equally large number of ushers is needed to manage events.

Wright said ushering is a perfect job for retired individuals or couples who want to see the event – trading their service for event attendance. Volunteers are encouraged to contact Rick Bright at the CAPC office at 121 E. Van Buren or (479) 253-7333 for particulars.

The next CAPC meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 6 p.m. in the Auditorium.