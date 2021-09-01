CAPC elevates Auditorium improvements

With updates to the Public Works building and the Auditorium approved in an earlier City Council Special Meeting on Aug. 25, details of payment were spelled out by CAPC commissioners.

Improvements include an elevator, restroom, and basement. These improvements would allow visitors to enter through First St. in a wheelchair and access the basement of the Aud with a handicapped accessible restroom. This would help the Aud become ADA accessible in general. The elevator will not go to the upper floor of the Aud. Commissioner Harry Meyer said he was waiting on bids to replace the wheelchair lift.

Commission Chair Jeff Carter expressed ideas for use of the downstairs portion of the Aud for conferences and the possibility to host trade shows and corporate conferences, as well.

Total construction quote costs were listed at more than $360,000 but with the projects for both the Aud and Public Works building happening at the same time there would be a discount of around $70,000. The CAPC was asked to fund 75 percent of the cost for the elevator, which after the discount would be $220,421.25. The CAPC will enter into a 5-year payment plan, meaning they would be responsible for $44,084.25 annually if the commission agrees to the proposal.

During the regular meeting following the workshop, commissioners discussed whether or not to approve the 5-year payment plan.

Wright asked Finance Director Rick Bright how he felt about the nearly $45,000 annual expenditure, saying she did not want it to affect shows. Bright said he did not see it as a problem, referencing past projects the CAPC had funded. Wright asked if lighting on First St. was being considered and Bright said that it is not included in this contract, but it was on the list of items to improve about the Aud.

Commissioner Bobbie Foster said she would want more time to look over the numbers. Commissioner Melissa Greene echoed the sentiment but explained the reason Mayor Butch Berry and council had moved quickly to approve the construction was due to increasing costs of materials and labor.

Commissioners agreed that it would be required that construction not happen during shows in the Auditorium, and decided to approve the payment plan there and then rather than wait to hold a special meeting in September. The vote ended 4-1 with Foster being the only dissenting vote.

Within the Aud construction listing was an estimation of $20,000 – $30,000 for audio and visual improvements and another $20,000 – $30,000 for updates to flooring, a new staircase, décor, and other items listed as “Etc.” Those improvements are not set in stone yet.

Other Items

Wright gave an update from the Arts Council and their intent to pursue year-round arts programming. Wright went over future murals in the vein of the rainbow staircase and a augmented reality art installation.

Carter said that Rockhill Studios, based in Fayetteville, may possibly film in the Eureka Springs area with a possible $2 million to be spent in town. Carter stressed it wasn’t set in stone, either.