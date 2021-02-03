CAPC collections down, $700K approved for marketing

Finance Director Rick Bright told commissioners at the Wednesday CAPC meeting that 2020 tax revenue collected was $1.272 million, down by $239,257, or 15.8 percent compared to 2019. Of total revenue collections, $633,428 came from restaurants, $639,036 came from lodging, $5,573 came from Auditorium income, and $51 came from event ticket sales.

The CAPC paid out $281,688 for television ads, $249,812 for internet marketing, $68,956 for special event production which included $42,000 for the contract salary of the events coordinator, $39,600 for outdoor billboards, $42,000 for graphic production, $37,701 for group travel expenses, $38,393 for Auditorium expenses, and $186,852 for employee salaries.

Commissioners approved the financials and re-approved the $1.575 million 2021 budget. Despite public comments, the approved budget included spending $711,000 with Florida-based marketing firm, Paradise Marketing.