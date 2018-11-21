CAPC approves $200K for Aud entertainment

At its Nov. 14 meeting, the City Advertising and Promotion Commission continued to reevaluate a budgeting strategy for bringing entertainment to town and establishing a long-term plan for the Auditorium. Commissioners approved a budget of $1.674 million for 2019, but left one request from staff undecided.

At the Oct. 24 workshop, Events Coordinator Andy Green presented the concept of establishing an entertainment line item of $200,000 for the year rather than allocating specific amounts for festivals and special events, which limited his options. Some commissioners were concerned they would lose oversight of Green’s spending, a response Green said frustrated him.

In search of a positive outcome, he said he spent many hours in discussion with Executive Director Mike Maloney and Finance Director Rick Bright. Green acknowledged a comment by commissioner Carol Wright about setting up a 501(c)(3) nonprofit to support the Auditorium, and said they discussed that idea and others, “and we believe it is time for some decisive action and to set a new course. Our recommendation to you is to allocate $300,000 for the special events line item and for long-term planning for the future of the Auditorium.”

Green explained $200,000 of the total would be targeted specifically for special events and Auditorium operations, and $100,000 earmarked for “the long-needed consultation and planning process to craft a long-term vision and strategy for the Auditorium.” He added the extra $100,000 could come from the CAPC’s surplus fund.

He also recommended that commissioners approve the budget at that meeting so he could get to work scheduling events for 2019. Otherwise there would not be much he could do until he has a budget.

Maloney observed the CAPC for years has not had a defined vision for the Auditorium and the commission has reserve funds available, and the moment had arrived in which the commission could make a positive statement about the future of the Auditorium.

Chair Susan Harman asked if staff were recommending they explore setting up a nonprofit to support the Auditorium, and Maloney replied they considered it but have decided it would not be necessary. Green said there are many models around the country for operating an auditorium.

Wright, a planned giving expert and certified financial planner, offered to serve on a committee to find ways to support the Auditorium including, if necessary, finding an outside expert to advise commission.

Commissioner Bobbie Foster said she felt blindsided at the sudden addition of $100,000 to the special events line item without the data or specifics to back it up. She said she would not support the additional amount without more information, especially if half of it was intended for an elevator as she has heard rumored.

Commissioner Terry McClung asked what specifically Green had in mind for the extra funds, and Green responded that his idea was to hire someone from the outside who would tell them what they need in their plan. He said one choice would be to develop a scope of work and put out Requests for Proposals because there are companies all over the country that advise clients on this kind of project.

“If we don’t have a plan, we are not going to get different results than we get year-in and year-out,” Green stated.

McClung agreed with Green’s point and was not opposed to using reserves in this way, saying everybody wants the Auditorium but nobody wants to pay for it.

Foster said she wanted to see five to seven years of profit and loss data on the Auditorium so everyone can get a better understanding. “I’m a numbers girl,” she stated.

Mayor Butch Berry addressed Foster’s concern about the elevator by pointing out city hall had applied for a matching grant to pay for the elevator and bathroom restoration for the Auditorium basement, although he might ask the CAPC to share part of the match amount. He agreed with hiring a consultant who could help them devise a strategy for establishing a reliable revenue stream for the Auditorium. He had tried a 1/8-cent sales tax, but voters turned it down. He agreed with Green and Maloney they need a long-range plan for the facility or else no one will support it.

McClung stated the commission could hold off on the extra $100,000 request but approve the rest of the budget so Green could get to work with next year’s special events.

Commissioner Bob Thomas moved to scratch the $100,000 request from the proposed budget for now but approve the rest of it, and commissioners unanimously approved his motion.

Director’s report

Maloney reported representatives from Outside magazine have expressed interest in a multi-page article on the mountain bike trails in Northwest Arkansas. Discussions are ongoing for what the article would cost each city, but Maloney indicated Eureka Springs would get “major exposure.”

He also reported that Bruce Dunn, promoter of the Multi-Sport event, is interested in taking on the Fat Tire Festival.

The recent Northwest Arkansas Tourism Association meeting in Eureka Springs drew 35 participants, and they viewed an early version of the new website to be completed in 2019.

The Walton Family Foundation brought in Sound Diplomacy, a company with a global reach, to help grow the entertainment scene in Northwest Arkansas. The Northwest Arkansas Film Association is also participating.

Because of the success of the recent Zombie Parade, Jeff Danos and Britt Evans met with CAPC staff to see what the CAPC can and cannot do for local events.

The lighting ceremony for the Christmas tree in Basin Park will be Saturday, Nov. 24.

Next workshop will be Wednesday, Nov. 28, at 4 p.m., and the next regular meeting will be Wednesday, Dec. 12, at 6 p.m.