CAPC all ears about the need to park

Former alderman and commissioner James DeVito urged action on building a downtown parking garage at the June 14 City Advertising and Promotion Commission meeting, saying inadequate parking near downtown is “the number one issue” that has dragged on 45 years while Ft. Smith and Hot Springs have built downtown garages to address changing community needs.

DeVito read from editorials and testimonials going back many years advocating for a solution to limited parking downtown and noted visitors still come here to shop but leave frustrated because they can’t find a parking spot. He added that travelers no longer come here by bus, so more cars means more demand for parking.

Commissioner David Mitchell inquired if private industry should not try to solve the problem, and DeVito replied his research indicates cities are building their own garages. He unfolded a cardboard mockup of how Main Street could look if the city built a parking garage in the lot across from the New Delhi. His plan would call for four stories above ground and one below. The city owns most of the parking lot.

He claimed downtown merchants would have a better chance to attract and accommodate customers. “If it’s the number one complaint, we should address it,” he reasoned.

Commissioner Susan Harman commented no one disagreed with the need but the question is who pays for it. DeVito responded that the CAPC is allowed by state statute to build a parking garage. He did not know what the bond payments would be, but revenue from the garage pays some and the CAPC would cover the shortfall.

Harman insisted they need to know more about the bond requirements and if the CAPC could meet that commitment over 20 years.

DeVito observed CAPC just hired Events Coordinator Andy Green to start packing the Auditorium, a 900-seat facility with hardly any parking. A garage nearby would finally solve that problem. He urged commissioners to keep the topic on their agenda.

CAPC Executive Mike Maloney recommended they review exactly their capabilities relative to building a parking garage and schedule a visit with a bond underwriter to define options, as they must be able to forecast a revenue stream to cover the bond.

DeVito pointed out after the bond is paid off the parking revenue would be a significant boost to the general fund.

During Public Comments, Dina Landis and Teresa DeVito both urged commissioners to take seriously the parking garage idea. Landis said she hears complaints all the time in her downtown store. “And it’s not just tourists,” she remarked. “It’s for us also, so please don’t let this go another thirty years,” Landis stated.