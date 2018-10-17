CAPC ad reach extended

CAPC Executive Director Mike Maloney told commissioners Wednesday the Arkansas.com site has a new strategy. It will contain a limited number of micro-sites on its front page, which Eureka Springs for example, can purchase for an annual cost of $25,000 to advertise the city. Anyone who looks up Arkansas.com would see the ad for Eureka Springs. Maloney said Eureka Springs was the first city to buy into the new ad strategy.

However, he added that local businesses can purchase some of the Eureka Springs ad space at an affordable price, and expected the CAPC would recoup more than its investment. He said the “unparalleled upgrade” of the site would greatly expand the advertising reach for locals.

Maloney mentioned the Arkansas Department of Transportation is trying to raise more money for roads, so it was floating the idea of asking the legislature to tack on a $5 per room per night surcharge on overnight stays. He predicted the idea might not go far.

The Christmas tree purchased by the CAPC arrived at Public Works, and announcements about lighting ceremonies and related events will be forthcoming. Also Edward Robison is creating a Christmas video for promoting the city during December.

Financial report

Bright reported collections through the end of August are 3.5 percent higher than the collections for the same period in 2017, and the number would have been higher except one restaurant was delinquent in submitting taxes on time.

Commissioners voted to write off an uncollectable three-year old debt of $7200 from SSK Entertainment for their “Loving Every Minute” show which closed early. Bright said this was an accounting adjustment requested by the auditors.

Next workshop will be Wednesday, Oct. 24, at 4 p.m.