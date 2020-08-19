Calls to sheriff up at Holiday Island

Carroll County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Aaron Ingle provided the July report at Monday’s HISID meeting, indicating that CCSO responded to 181 calls including eight accidents, 10 civil calls, one dog bite, three domestic violence calls, one gunshot, one harassment, two intoxicated persons, three reckless drivers, three thefts, five trespassing, one felony arrest and three misdemeanor arrests. “It was a busy month,” Ingle said.

The recently publicized drug bust last week involving almost every law office in Carroll County, and Homeland Security, resulted in 29 arrests. Ingle said that one of those 29 was the highest target who was living in Holiday Island. “It’s nice knowing this guy is gone,” Ingle said, adding that the name of the accused individual could not be released at this time.

The biggest fraud, Ingle said, is scammers using other people’s information to file for unemployment benefits. Ingle indicated he was personally victimized by this and attributes the fraud to electronic hacking of the Arkansas Unemployment System.

Ingle also warned Holiday Island residents of mail fraud stating, “I recommend taking it to the post office—dropping it off inside.” When criminals see the red flag in the vertical position on the mailbox, he said criminals can take the contents. If there is a check to pay bills, the criminal will use check-washing techniques to their advantage.

To report suspicious behavior Ingle recommends residents call the sheriff’s office in Holiday Island at (870) 423-7373. Ingle stated that residents who post suspicious behavior on the “Next Door” app, “does nothing for law enforcement.”

District Manager Lawrence Blood added that last weekend HISID road maintenance department was the victim of a burglary. The items stolen were approximately $2,000 worth of cordless power tools and a 2004 vehicle with 189,000 miles on it. Blood stated that the burglar(s) cut the locks, took the items, and none have been recovered. The case is currently under investigation, and Ingle stated, “We don’t have any leads right now.” Blood said that management is actively working to update security.