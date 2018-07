Five & Dime Drama Collective is seeking directors for five short plays as part of their Fall Performance Series at Main Stage from Oct. 11-14. Experience is required and a collaborative approach to working with authors, actors and production team is essential. Candidates must provide a cover letter, bio, and confirmation of availability for auditions, workshops, and rehearsals. Submit to FiveAndDimeDrama@gmail.com by July 25. Selection will be July 31.

