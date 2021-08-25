Buying land is on airport’s radar

The Carroll County Airport Commission met April 20 and considered possible upcoming projects.

Consulting engineer Dan Clinton told commissioners that he expects to hear soon about grants, some that would cover 100 percent of a project. He suggested focusing on property acquisition and pointed out several likely pieces of property. One of those areas would require extensive filling. “It’s not an easy task to buy property with government money,” Clinton said, as he explained the requirements for appraisals and environmental studies.

Commissioners voted to publish a Request For Proposals from firms specializing in this type of property acquisition.

The commission discussed moving the wind cone, and that discussion will continue at the September meeting. Everyone acknowledged that the wind cone in its current location may not accurately show wind conditions, but other locations have similar problems because of variable winds and the terrain. With construction costs rising sharply, the commission may opt to keep the wind cone in its present location.

In other business:

In his Manager’s Report, Michael Pfeifer mentioned a successful Fly-In in July, and good community response to a Chamber of Commerce First Friday breakfast Aug. 6. Pfeifer said the beacon is back in service. He also reported that signs have been placed to prohibit automobile traffic across the runway, with the completion of the access gate on the airport’s east side.

A review of leases, and possible updates, will move to the September agenda.

Commissioner Morris Pate suggested a more impressive sign on the terminal. He also suggested naming the terminal building after James Garrett, who co-founded the airport in 1963.

The purchase price of aviation fuel has risen to $4.10 a gallon. The commissioners voted to buy an additional 4,000 gallons, which should last through the winter.

A Fly-In breakfast was scheduled for Aug. 21.

The REDBIRD Flight Simulator is in place, but response has been slow. The airport gave away two hours of simulator time with an instructor at the July Fly-In, and commissioners discussed other ways to publicize the availability of the simulator. The equipment may need some modification to meet the needs of area pilots.

The airport paid the final $64,000 of grant money for a new runway and taxiway lighting. The airport wants to sell the old runway light fixtures, which do not have much value because everyone else is also switching to LED lighting. The commission will have to follow county procedures for the sale or disposal of property.

Commissioners intend to revitalize the Facebook page to promote the monthly Fly-In events and the availability of the flight simulator.