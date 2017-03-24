Butler pleads guilty, avoids trial

According to Deputy Prosecutor Craig Parker, Carroll County Prosecutor Tony Rogers reached a settlement agreement Thursday morning in the case of Chris Kevin Butler who was accused in the fatal shooting of John Caitlin Keck on February 19, 2016. Butler was sentenced to 21 years in the Arkansas Dept. of Corrections after pleading guilty to Second Degree murder, a Class A Felony, and committing a terroristic act by shooting a firearm into an automobile occupied by Keck, a Class Y felony.

As part of the plea agreement, which included First Degree being revised to Second Degree murder, Rogers pursued neither the charge of tampering with physical evidence, nor enhancements to each charge due to use of a firearm to commit a crime.

Sentence imposed for committing a terroristic act was 40 years, but 19 years were suspended with the remaining period of incarceration to run concurrent with the period of incarceration for the first charge.

Butler will receive credit for 397 days served in the Carroll County Detention Center.