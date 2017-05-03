Bus dining goes to a new level

Joe Joy, owner of Pepe Tacos at Casa Colina restaurant on Planer Hill, explained to Planning commissioners on April 25 his plan to repurpose a retired school bus as “a unique dining experience.” He intends to have it painted in a colorful Mexican folk art design and mount it in front of his restaurant. He said it would accommodate 16 diners.

Joy’s application stated, “We believe by repurposing our school bus to represent Mexican Folk Art we will contribute to the art experience that is uniquely Eureka Springs and create a fun dining experience at the same time.”

The 31-ft. bus will not have a motor and will be welded to fittings that keep the tires one inch off the ground.

Vote to approve his application was unanimous.