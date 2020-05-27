Burning the forests

“Burning wood from sustainably managed forests increases carbon emissions for 40+ years,” SELC

A new study by the Southern Environmental Law Center (SELC) found wood pellet mills are a source of carbon emissions, not the climate solution they claim to be. “To achieve meaningful carbon reductions in the next 10 to 20 years will require a shift away from biomass electricity and towards true renewables such as wind and solar,” SELC Attorney, Heather Hillaker said.

Lawyers make conservative statements, but pictures don’t lie. The SELC study shows an aerial photo of a pine plantation in Liberty, Mississippi, with small areas of thinning and a massive clear-cut harvest in the middle of the forest.

Industrial logging machines, not axes or chainsaws, clear a forest in no time at all. One logger, sitting in an A/C cab pulling handles to operate harvesters, is all it takes. Logging roads for 40-ton trucks are used to make daily deliveries to pellet mills.

The climate benefits provided by forests are undeniable and invaluable. According to the Climate and Land Use Alliance and an international group of 40 scientists, “forests can provide 18 percent of the climate mitigation needed through 2030.” The Alliance sees forests and sustainable land use as essential for a global response to climate change.

A paper published in 2017 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, “Natural Climate Solutions,” found that forests, wetlands, and carbon farming, improve the rate at which carbon dioxide is removed from the atmosphere providing 37 percent of the climate mitigation to limit warming to 1.5°C.

No grid, no Drax, no wood pellets!

There are many sources of electric energy. Solar and wind plus power storage microgrids are resilient solutions for the new climate.

The 4,000-megawatt UK Drax power station built in the 1960s offers a false choice between coal, natural gas, and wood pellets. In fact, the UK has plenty of solar and wind. On May 10, 2020, the UK went a full month without burning coal for electricity for the first time, according to the UK National Grid. However, the Drax power station burned U.S. wood pellets every day, as a “renewable” resource. The UK National Grid and Drax greenwash with a stiff upper lip.

The National Grid wants to be smart with smart meters in every home, smart appliances, smart thermostats, and dumb people. Utilities like to have monopolies with captive rate payers, not smart customers.

The smart grid ignores power outages from thousands of substations located at ground level. The 2019 Arkansas floods took out several Entergy Arkansas substations leaving people in the dark without A/C and edible food. Entergy proudly repaired the stations, but the next flood will take them out again. If you live in an Entergy home, you will pay for a smart meter!

Cutting out the middleman?

Drax Biomass has three “Bioenergy” pellet mills, one in Mississippi and two in Louisiana, using forests from 18 Arkansas counties!

Arkansas Bioenergy was incorporated as a Foreign LLC in March 2020. It is asking the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality permission to pollute three sites, one in Pope County and two in Ouachita County. The AEDQ air permits, “Title V Major Source” suggest large pellet mills and massive deforestation.

Burning our money

Pellet mills are high-risk investments that create road congestion, pollution, and dead-end jobs for Arkansans. Mills are funded with generous state incentives using our state taxes and depend on U.K. subsidies for wood pellets.

Recent projects have had a negative impact on the Arkansas economy. Zilkha Biomass was abandoned, Stephens Highland Pellets was cancelled, and the Pine Bluff Highland Pellets is full of legal, financial, and operational problems.

Plant trees for your kids

In 2007, Richard Branson offered $25 million for a new device capable of removing large volumes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. One of the top entries was a drawing of a tree. Nature knows best.

Arkansas forest owners should be compensated for their investment and keep the invaluable forests standing. Let’s protect our future, 2030 is around the corner.

Dr. Luis Contreras