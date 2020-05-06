Bulk carbon emissions

Zero-emission microgrids are the key to our future

On May 1, Executive Order 13920, Securing the U. S. Bulk-Power System says, “I find foreign adversaries are increasingly creating and exploiting vulnerabilities in the United States’ bulk-power system, which provides the electricity that supports our national defense, vital emergency services, critical infrastructure, economy, and way of life. … In light of these findings, I hereby declare a National Emergency with respect to the threat to the United States’ bulk power system.”

The restricted equipment listed in the Executive Order includes items used in power system substations, control rooms, power generating stations, including reactors, capacitors, substation transformers, current coupling capacitors, generators, and other high-ticket items.

In normal times, a national emergency would be announced with a formal address from the White House providing full information on the threat to the nation. But we are in a pandemic with a virus spreading faster than the initial assessments. There may be another reason to declare a national emergency. Here are some relevant facts:

Are foreign adversaries really manufacturing weaponized equipment? This order is an attack on China. On May 3, the news had two deceptive stories. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on an ABC interview said, “China has a history of infecting the world and they have a history of running substandard laboratories, these are not the first times that we’ve had a world exposed to viruses as a result of failures in a Chinese lab.”

The U.S. demands compensation for damages from the economy. Trump said, “China is paying billions of dollars into the U.S. Treasury redirected to farmers hurt by China’s retaliation to U.S. import taxes.” Additional tariffs on China may be next.

The first sentence in the Order, “I find foreign adversaries are increasingly …,” may be just his opinion, something Jared Kushner whispered in his ear. Who knows? Cyberattacks and other threats to the power grid are already covered by other regulations. The June 2019, Securing Energy Infrastructure Act ordered, “to replace automated systems with low-tech redundancies to protect the country’s electric grid from cyberattacks.” Instead of relying on artificial intelligence, or ultra-secure encryption, power plants, and control rooms have a large red button labeled “that was easy.” March 2014 – The Grid Reliability and Infrastructure Defense Act grants “FERC to issue emergency orders to protect the electricity infrastructure.”

The bulk power system is obsolete

The monster grid dates back to 1882. It is inefficient, unaffordable, vulnerable, and hazardous. The 2018 California Camp Fire and its $30 billion lawsuits were caused by Pacific Gas and Electric transmission lines. Microgrids using solar energy plus storage, built in months to power schools, communities, and businesses are the 2020’s low cost, resilient energy solution. Silicon and electrochemistry provide long energy storage and “islanding” to disconnect before the power goes out. Investing in fossil fuels is criminal psychopath behavior.

Bulk carbon emissions

On April 30, the Fed bailed out Big Oil, changing the terms of their corporate bonds with an immediate rise in stock prices. In the afternoon trade, seven of the 10 biggest upward movers in the U.S. corporate bond market were oil and gas companies.

The U.S. Grid requires excess energy to meet variable customer demand. Peak hours during hot afternoons require quick response generators which idle 90 percent of the time. The heat energy losses at power plants, transmission lines, and distribution lines, create needless carbon emissions. The total U.S. grid losses are 100 trillion cubic feet of natural gas per year, enough to meet the needs of 1,500 million households per year.

The grid was not designed to operate under severe weather. Overhead high voltage transmission lines and ground-level substations were built one at a time for “fair weather” conditions.

Global problems require global solutions

Like carbon emissions, deadly viruses are planetary threats that require global solutions. Blaming China is a political campaign decision. One planet, two global emergencies. This should be the time to unite all nations to fight our common enemy, not to wage wars against each other. We need honesty and compassion.

Dr. Luis Contreras