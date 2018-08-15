Brouhaha over fees finds accord

Ord. 2269 was approved on its third reading Monday evening, specifying that ordinances related only to the Land Use Plan, the Community Facilities Plan, the Master Street Plan, and other specific plans would require a public hearing.

City Attorney Tim Weaver said the proposed change was legal, though not significant. Alderman Terry McClung said the change was not significant enough to bother with, and vote to approve the third reading was 5-1, McClung voting No.

Ord. 2272 as amended was approved on its second reading. This ordinance clarifies language related to Planned Use Developments. Alderman Mickey Schneider objected to the fact applicants had to pay a $100 non-refundable fee, insisting much of what was required of the applicant should be handled through inspections before the fee was called for. Alderman Melissa Greene pointed out there is a fee attached to every application, and a $100 fee would be insignificant to the cost of putting in a PUD.

Schneider insisted Greene was “so totally wrong” because a developer could put up the fee and the city could still turn down the application.

Alderman Kristi Kendrick pointed out the city is not a charitable organization, and fees are used for the benefit of citizens. McClung echoed Kendrick’s sentiments by noting city staff put in time and effort on these applications, and the city should not be giving it away. Mayor Butch Berry added the fees charged by Eureka Springs are cheap compared to other cities.

In the end, the vote to approve the second reading was 6-0.