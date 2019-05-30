Brian Abendroth January 5, 1984 – May 22, 2019

Brian Abendroth of Eureka Springs, Ark., departed this world much too early on May 22, 2019, at age 35. He was born January 5, 1984, in Topeka, Kansas.

For the vast, diverse community who knew him, Brian was a beacon of humor, spirit and generosity. He made life more enjoyable for those in his presence and provided much needed, yet commonly neglected, relief from the weight we tend to carry on our shoulders without necessarily knowing it until it is lifted by the kindness of others.

He will be remembered by his community for his generosity of energy, uncanny ability and almost compulsive desire to make everyone around him laugh, and adding an air of excitement and lightheartedness to any situation.

Brian Abendroth had a lifelong love for music, from hip hop to rock-n-roll to country. He graduated from Eureka Springs High School and went on to attend the University of Arkansas where he got his degree in Kinesiology. During that time, he joined the Arkansas Razorback’s Basketball team as support through his role as Road Manager.

Brian is survived by his father, Dave Abendroth, who instilled not simply a passive, but an interactive appreciation for music and its ability to be used as a tool to bring people together as a community; his mother, Martha (Walker) Abendroth, whose caring, nurturing and forgiving nature would be the catalyst for the generosity he would pass on to the many relationships he cultivated; his big brother, Ben, who Brian not only looked up to, but who served as a template for what it meant to be a young father in the Abendroth clan; his sister-in-law, Tracy Abendroth, niece and nephew, Cole and Cameron, who allowed Brian to be the fun, crazy uncle, a role he was most certainly born to play.

Brian was united in marriage on Feb. 26, 2011 to Chelsea (Jewel) Abendroth. Chelsea provided a much-needed Yin to Brian’s Yang. Her role as a dedicated and caring mother laid the foundation for their loving partnership. It created a much sought-after familial stability and gave Brian not only an admiring, appreciative audience to the humor he brought to every situation, but the opportunity to be a dedicated, caring husband and father as well as the ability to carry on the strong, supportive family unit which had become such an integral part of his life through his loving upbringing.

Finally, he is also survived by his beautiful, loving daughter, Chase Abendroth, who is as blessed to possess as she is unfairly burdened with the task of carrying on Brian’s sharp wit, sense of humor, infectious energy, charm and a light bright enough to illuminate the smile on the face of anyone fortunate enough to possess memories of Brian Abendroth.

Brian Abendroth was preceded in death by his grandfather, Dr. E.I. Abendroth, and grandparents, Kenneth and Josephine Walker.

A memorial service and celebration of life will take place at the Lake Leatherwood Park on June 8, starting at 5 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Benefit for Chase E. Abendroth c/o any Cornerstone Bank. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service. Online Condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com.