Julian Davis, young bluegrass prodigy, flat-picker champion, and America’s Got Talent star, brings his neo-traditional dexterity to Brews Saturday evening before he returns to television later this year.

Handmade Moments have returned after a bad bus crash, and the West Coast, to delight our ears with organic musical political discourse Saturday night at Chelsea’s.

THURSDAY, JANUARY 5



CATHOUSE LOUNGE – George Brothers, Rock, 6 – 8 p.m.

EUREKA LIVE! – Green Screen Karaoke, 9 p.m.

GRAND TAVERNE – Jerry Yester, Singer/Songwriter, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 6

BREWS – Rozenbridge, Rock, 6 – 9 p.m.

CATHOUSE LOUNGE – Voxana, Americana, 8 – 11 p.m.

CHELSEA’S ­– Reeves Brothers, Americana, 9 p.m.

EUREKA LIVE! – DJ and Dancing, 9 p.m.

GRAND TAVERNE – Arkansas Red, Guitar Dinner Music, 6:30 p.m.

LEGENDS SALOON – DJ Karaoke with Kara, 8 p.m.

ROWDY BEAVER – 2 Dog 2 Karaoke, 7 p.m.

ROWDY BEAVER DEN – Pearson Brothers, Rock, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 7

BREWS – Julian Davis and the Hayburners, Bluegrass Prodigy, 6 – 9 p.m.

CATHOUSE LOUNGE – Mark Shields and Good Company, Rock, 8 – 11 p.m.

CHELSEA’S – Handmade Moments, Folk, 9 p.m.

EUREKA LIVE! – DJ & Dancing, 9 p.m.

GRAND TAVERNE – Jerry Yester, Singer/Songwriter, 6:30 p.m.

LEGENDS SALOON – SOB, Rock, 9 p.m.

LE STICK – Pete Maiella, Singer/Songwriter, 7 p.m.

ROWDY BEAVER – Southern Confession, Rock, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 8

EUREKA LIVE! – Green Screen Karaoke, 7 p.m.

MONDAY, JANUARY 9

CHELSEA’S – Sprungbilly, Bluegrass, 9 p.m.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 10

CATHOUSE LOUNGE – Los Roscoes, Blues, 5 p.m.

CHELSEA’S – Open Mic, 9 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 11

CATHOUSE LOUNGE – Jimmy Wayne Garrett, Singer/Songwriter, 6 – 8 p.m.

LEGENDS SALOON – SOB, Rock, 9 p.m.

ROWDY BEAVER DEN – Karaoke, 6 – 10 p.m.