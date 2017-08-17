Breaking News

Feds involved in Carroll County investigation

On August 17 the Eureka Springs Police Dept. was a participating member of a multiple agency drug and money laundering investigation which was led by Homeland Security with assistance of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, according to an ESPD press release.

Numerous callers indicated there were teams of officers at the Berryville Fairgrounds and north of Holiday Island.

ESPD Chief Thomas Achord said there would be a press release with more depth issued tomorrow by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.