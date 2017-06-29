Breaking News

Missing Eureka Springs woman found

Shastah Naumann of Eureka Springs, who was reported missing on July 1, 2016, according to police documents, was found alive in Orange Beach, Alabama, Wednesday night. According to Sgt. Brian Jones, a family member received a call from Naumann, who gave her location in Alabama. That family member notified ESPD, which contacted the Orange Beach PD, and they went to Barber Marina where they took Naumann into protective custody. A family member will go to Orange Beach to pick her up.

The man suspected of being with Naumann, Kelvin Montgomery, also known as RJ, was found hiding on a boat and arrested, according to Police Chief Thomas Achord.

In 2014, Montgomery was convicted of kidnapping, rape and attempted murder in Memphis, but allowed to go home for 30 days before starting a 12-year prison sentence. He disappeared and has been on the run under an assumed name ever since.

Jones said Montgomery was being held in Alabama under previous warrants, and once Naumann is interviewed by ESPD, possibly early next week, additional charges against Montgomery could be added.