Boozman sold us out, too

Editor,

To Sen. Boozman, my sincere thanks to your webslave staffer, who sent me a prompt, although quite deceptive, form letter reply to my email requesting that you step away from the Republican herd currently betraying their constituents and their oaths.

It’s plain that the Republican herd does not actually mean any of fine sentiments expressed. Why, oh why, was the current Senate bill drafted in secret (no doubt by beltway bandit lobbyists), without any public hearings and with an accelerated vote proposed? Clearly, the Republican herd leadership does not actually wish to work with anyone from “the other side of the aisle.”

When you come up for re-election, please be assured that I will actively work for your defeat.

Your Arkansas constituents see through such duplicitous statements, and they will know who sold out their interest in affordable healthcare to give a gross, unneeded tax break to the very rich.

It’s not too late to turn aside from your wicked ways, Senator. Do as the Good Book says, and provide for the poor and powerless.

It is sad indeed that a long-time optometrist should have so little ability to see clearly what the mass of Arkansans need and expect their senator to provide…

Bill Hill

Beaver, Arkansas