Body recovered at Lake Leatherwood

The body of a man was found in Lake Leatherwood Saturday afternoon, according to Eureka Springs Police Chief Brian Young. The man was found near shore, but the Mennonite Search and Rescue was called in because they have an airboat that made retrieval easier.

The man, who has not been publicly identified until the family chooses to release that information, was approximately 59 years old, Young said. The body was sent to the State Medical Examiner in Little Rock, and foul play is not suspected. Young said toxicology reports will take another few days.

Young said the body was discovered by a Northwest Arkansas resident who was at Leatherwood Park “walking and doing some fishing.”