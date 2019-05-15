Bobby Lee Mock Feb. 10, 1925 – May 6, 2019

Bobby Lee Mock of Eureka Springs, Ark., was born February 10, 1925, in Mountain View, Okla., to Frank and Ruby Mock. He departed his life on May 6, 2019, at age 94.

He was a Chief Petty Officer in the United States Navy where he served on a minesweeper in the Aleutians. He and all four of his brothers served in World War II. He spent the majority of his career working for Western and Delta Airlines. He enjoyed traveling the world, taking family on new adventures, being outdoors, gardening, and bringing laughter to his large family.

On January 24, 1948, Bobby married his sweetheart Maxine who he met at Harding College in Searcy, Ark. Together they had eight children, Michael Mock and his wife, Kay, of Valencia, Calif., Patrick Mock and his wife, Linda, of Green Forest, Ark., Lindy Ray of Eureka Springs, Ark., Chris Mock and his wife, Rhonda, of Berryville, Ark., Julie Mock who resides in heaven, Toby Mock and his wife, Kathy, of Fayetteville, Ark., Elise Erickson of San Diego, Calif., and Camilla Geldbach and her husband, Don, of Lawrenceville, Ga. They have 27 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, wife, four brothers, four sisters, daughter, Julie Mock, granddaughter Amber Mock, grandson Elijah Mock, great-granddaughter Destiny Mock. He is survived by his sister, Jean Landers of New Mexico, several descendants, nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Bobby spent his life loving the Lord and his family, while seizing every opportunity to help anyone in need. He was generous with his time, resources and was always eager to share sweets with all his grandchildren. He will be remembered as a man with an enormous smile and an even bigger heart.