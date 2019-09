Rachel Brix, BSEd, CPDT-KA is one of only nine Certified Professional Dog Trainers in Arkansas and will present a Dog Safety Seminar focusing on bite prevention. This presentation is part of the Carnegie Library’s Curiosity and Discovery free adult program and will be in the library annex on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 5 p.m. For more information call (479) 253-8754 or email info@eurekalibrary.org.

