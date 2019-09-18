Bikes, Blues, BBQ and wristbands at Pine Mountain Village

Eureka Springs Mayor Butch Berry called a special city council meeting Sept. 16 to discuss and consider approval of a resolution to establish the city’s first temporary Entertainment District (ED) in Pine Mountain Village.

All aldermen were present, as were City Attorney Tim Weaver and local businessman Marshall Johnson.

Berry provided documentation proving the application and the $100 application fee were received the week of Sept. 11. Berry agreed to waive the 30-day preparation period as written in Ord. 2283-Sec 5d due to the approaching Bikes, Blues & BBQ event on Sept. 26, 27, and 28.

Berry, Police Chief Brian Young and Public Works Director Bobby Ray approved the initial application, which was presented to council for final resolution. The temporary ED will permit Pine Mountain Village to provide a designated area where alcoholic beverages can be carried within the larger confines of the village as opposed to a small fenced-off beer garden, as was the practice in previous years.

Johnson, the son and representative of the owner of Pine Mountain Village, said the approval of the ED would provide more opportunity for visitors to walk the grounds to enjoy food trucks, booths, and music without having to stay within the confines of a small area if they want to drink alcohol.

Pine Mountain Village, owned by PSJ Properties at 302 Village Circle in Eureka Springs, offers a large parking lot off of US 62, with several locations said to be “perfect” for a festival weekend. Johnson, who is also the owner of the Rockin’ Pig Saloon, said the organization providing alcohol during the event is the Bikes, Blues & BBQ charity, licensed through the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control with Michelle Devers as the primary person responsible.

PSJ Properties agreed to follow the ED resolution that states that appropriate signage indicating the boundaries of the ED will be posted 24 hours before the event and identification wristbands will be provided by the applicant. The resolution also specifically states that music at the event will be no louder than 85 decibels from noon to 4 p.m. and 5 – to 9 p.m. on each of the three days.

After 45 minutes of the aldermen grappling with the idea of approval, including an initial vote of 2-2-2 (Yes-No-Abstain), aldermen ultimately voted Yes to Res. 760.