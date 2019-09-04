Big town art with small town courtesy

Eureka Springs downtown merchants come and go. But a particularly unique and popular store, Zarks Gallery, 67 Spring St., has been in business now for 25 years.

What is it that distinguishes Zarks from other galleries in town? Owner Timm Hilty’s personal goal is that when you enter Zarks, you feel like you’re in a gallery in New York or Los Angeles. After working for the first owners, Rick and Sara Armellini, from 1997 to 2006, Hilty bought the gallery three years ago.

Traditionally art collectors and investors can afford to travel anywhere in the world and the Ozarks isn’t at the top of the list when it comes to international art destinations. But Hilty said Eureka Springs is an ideal location for Midwestern heartland travelers.

Zarks has unique offerings of fine jewelry, sculptures, paintings and blown glass. Prices range from $15 to $35,000, and since the gallery often has artist openings and fundraisers, anyone can pop in to enjoy the art. And Zarks offers payment options for art collectors of modest means.

Zarks is a destination for some travelers, and they continue to buy Zarks art online when they return home.

“Our repeat clients are what keep us in business,” Hilty said. “It takes a lot to keep busy and productive half of the year when tourism doesn’t provide. We stay busy emailing, calling and texting our clients along with being social on Facebook and Instagram.”

The artwork is appropriate for businesses, as well as home.

“We can cover your kitchen to your kid’s room with contemporary, colorful and extraordinary pieces or art,” Hilty said.

He chooses artists and represent artists that he personally has an attraction to.

“You can’t sell what you don’t love,” Hilty said. “We represent sixteen local and regional artists, thirty-nine national and three internationally-known artists.”

The diversity of artwork is part of the draw. Some of the more popular artists include Tim “The Frogman” Cotterill of California and Walla Walla bronze sculptor, Nano Lopez.

“We ship these pieces all over the world,” Hilty said. “We are also home to local artist jewelers Judy Lee Carpenter, Lyla Allison, Michael Schwade and Ed Turner. We represent local steampunk artist James Sawyer, and Steve Beacham, local potter and owner of Spring Street Pottery that’s been in the Zarks lower level since 1970.”

Celebrated London artist Craig Davison will make an appearance at Zarks Gallery for his first American art reception and exhibition on Saturday, October 26 from noon to 5 p.m.

“I represented Craig seven years in my Utah gallery before moving back here,” Hilty said. “Craig enjoyed a successful career as a cartoonist, video game designer and sculptor working for such franchises as the Incredible Hulk, Spiderman, Doctor Who and Harry Potter. Currently his portfolio consists of nostalgic images of children’s imaginations and dreams coming to life through their shadows. His work has been compared to Norman Rockwell with humorous detail.

“He is a really famous guy in London. It is a really big deal for us and hopefully for America.”

When Hilty returned and purchased Zarks, he brought back its “pussy power.” Over the last 25 years Zarks has been home to four feline royalty, Cajun, Leo, Magnus and now Miller the Cat. The second owners were allergic to cats so they didn’t have a resident cat. You can follow Miller the Cat, who is Charcoal Bengal (which are bred to look like wild felines), on Facebook, as well as Zarks Gallery.

Zarks Gallery has been in the same location it entire 25 years, a prime spot downtown. Hilty can’t think of it being in any other location other than maybe having a second location in Bentonville eventually.

The staff at Zarks include some of the artists whose work is available for purchase there.

“After returning to Eureka I called back two of the original dream team members from the original Zarks,” Hilty said. “Judy Lee Carpenter and Lyla Allison are local jewelers. Actually, I gave Lyla Allison her first gallery job when she turned nineteen.”