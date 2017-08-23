Big fun at the Fly-in

Carroll County Airport Manager Michael Pfeifer puts the dog on for the fly-in on the third Saturday each month, but reported the August 19 fly-in was the “best-attended so far and most exciting fly-in in two years.” Forty-five aircraft flew in whereas usually up to 25 attend, plus many others drove out to the airport just to be there. “We had to scratch for parking places,” Pfeifer said.

He noted commissioners and supporters of the airport prepared breakfast, provided traffic control for incoming pilots, assisted with fueling, and basically helped put on a fun event.

The main entertainment was the flour-bombing competition in which pilots with a crewmember flew over the airport and attempted to drop a bag of flour on a target. In an intense display of flour-dropping aplomb, pilot Harper Goodwin and bombardier Tag Ellis won by one inch over Anthony and Jane Pike. The drop from 100 feet missed by only 5 feet 6 inches. Winner received 25 gallons of gas.

Teigen provided airplane rides, and aircraft shenanigans were appreciated by approximately 150 people. Pfeifer commented he is seeing a growing group of regulars attend the third Saturday events. CCA made a profit of $450.