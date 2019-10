Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge will host their 24th annual Howl-O-Ween Spooktacular on Friday, Oct. 25 from 7 – 9 p.m.

This is the public’s one chance to view the refuge’s big cat residents after dark. There will also be activities for kids and a special hayride guided tour to see the animals.

Standard TCWR admission rates apply for the event. If guests visit the refuge during the day, they may use their ticket to return for the night’s festivities.