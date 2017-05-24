Big bang theory at LLCP

There will be fireworks at Lake Leatherwood City Park on Sunday evening, July 2, an $8000 expense Parks Director Justin Huss said Parks and the CAPC would split. Huss said he envisions a community-style picnic with church bake sales and volunteer fire department fundraisers that Sunday, and stated if the one-eighth cent Lake Leatherwood tax passes, Parks could commit to the fireworks show every year.

He said charging for parking would begin mid-afternoon, and Transit Director Ken Smith offered free shuttle service from town to the park.

Huss reported May 16 that 176 runners had scampered through LLCP May 5-6 as part of Outback in the Ozarks, and many participants dined and stayed in town. He said he expects that event to grow.

Also coming to LLCP is the Fat Tire Festival July 14-16, an event that centers around bike races such as downhill, short track and cross country. The number of partiers and spectators who come just to watch the races has grown, so promoters intend to add live music, arts and crafts, and a mobile food court. This year’s event marks the 19th anniversary, so there are plans for a big celebration next year.