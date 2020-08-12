Biden time in land of the free

Editor,

My name is Ruth Jones and I live at 32 Owen Street in Eureka.

I have a Biden sign and BLM in my yard, and on a daily basis I am yelled at spit at and harassed!

I don’t care what anyone puts in their yard or believes.

The latest incident just happened: a drugged out looking busker came walking by my home and started screaming at me! I know this guy as someone that helped me move and then stole money from me. He was very scary looking and I called the police.

I am tired of this daily harassment from tourists and people that live here.

I need for it to stop ASAP!

Ruth B. Jones