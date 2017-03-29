Betty B. (Keck) Kester Feb. 5, 1928 – Feb. 17, 2017

Betty B. (Keck) Kester of Walnut Shade, Mo., was born Feb. 5, 1928 in Chesapeake, Mo., daughter of Benjamin and Ruth (Arrison) Keck. She departed this life Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 at the Rose House in Walnut Shade, Mo., at age 89.

Betty was a retired civil service stenographer with Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Ala. During her childhood, Betty lived in the Busch area west of Eureka Springs and attended the Eureka Springs Public Schools, graduating from Eureka Springs High School in 1948.

She was a beloved aunt, survived by several nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband Fred M. Kester, brothers Vernon, Benjamin, Warren, Don and Kenneth, and sisters Mildred and Jane.

Graveside services were held Feb. 22, 2017 at the Eureka Springs Cemetery under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home of Branson, Mo.