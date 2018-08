Mayor Butch Berry announced Wednesday morning that Brian Young has been appointed Eureka Springs Chief of Police to replace retiring Thomas Achord. Young has 19 years experience starting with the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in 1999. He was promoted to Deputy Sheriff in 2001, and in 2004 he joined the Eureka Springs Police Dept.

Young will be sworn in Friday, August 31 at 10 a.m. in the mayor’s office.