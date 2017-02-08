Being safe underground or in the closet

Research recently published in Science magazine indicates that large-scale tornado outbreaks are increasingly common in the United States. You only have to look at the devastation caused by an F-5 Joplin, Mo., tornado in 2011 to recognize how deadly these storms can be.

City of Eureka Springs Fire Marshal, firefighter, and emergency medical technician Jimmy Kelley got interested in tornado shelters after an EF-5 tornado wiped out the town of Greensburg, Kan. in 2007.

“We have some friends who lived there, and we saw how that tornado was so strong that it even ripped things out of basements,” said Kelley, who also has a background in construction. “I purchased my own steel safe room to put it in my garage for my family. Then I started installing for the company I bought my safe room from. After that I started my own business, Eureka Storm Shelters, in 2008.”

An F-5 is based on an old scale, with wind speeds of 261–318 mph. New scale EF-5 has winds above 200 mph, and can cause the same damage as an F-5.

Kelley’s primary job in the past few years has been dealing with local safety issues, which has made him more aware of natural disasters. He felt Eureka Storm Shelters was an ideal sideline business because storm shelters are good for keeping people safe during severe weather –a different kind of “life insurance.”

“This is a life-saving thing to prevent your death,” Kelley said. “It is an investment to protect your family and friends. We need to be more aware of tornadoes. Watch the weather. There are lots of ways now to get notification of severe weather events. If there is a warning, take advantage of it and take shelter. Take shelter early and stay in them until the storm is over.”

Eureka Storm Shelters is affiliated with three different manufacturers.

“That is a big advantage for our customers,” Kelley said. “We can offer different kinds of shelters including ones that are handicapped accessible. The steel shelters are made from quarter-inch steel that can be anchored to a concrete floor in a garage or closet. Concrete shelters go outside. Sloped-front concrete shelters below ground are probably our most popular. Their average cost is around $3,300 installed. The cost varies a lot in our area due to our rocky soil.”

Kelley said all the shelters they sell and install are tested by Texas Tech University to make sure they meet FEMA compliance standards.

“One of the things we are able to do because we are local is provide free site visits to go over possible locations and see what is right for customers as to their age and abilities, and the terrain around the home,” Kelley said. “We have good track record. People know us. I have lived here all my live. If customers have any trouble with their unit, we will repair or replace it. All shelters come with a ten-year limited warranty.”

Types of storm shelters offered include the sloped-in concrete, concrete flat top in-ground shelters, concrete above ground safe rooms, steel safe rooms, and steel panel safe rooms. A new offering is the SafePorch made of 4 1/2 ” thick walls, floor and roof using high compression concrete poured over steel mesh screens and rebar. The SafePorch is buried in the ground with a wide lip all the way around acts as an anchor adding increased resistance to any movement or shifting. Kelley said the SafePorch is designed for mobile homes, which often are the homes where fatalities are most likely to occur during a tornado. Kelley said since the SafePorch is not actually attached to the house, but adjacent to it, destruction of the house does not affect the shelter.

Kelley said because he is aware that policeman, firemen, emergency medical services personnel and military members are out protecting the public after natural disaster, they offer a $100 discount to active and retired people in those professions.

Kelley says interest in storm shelters peaked after a big tornado such as the Joplin tornado in 2011. Eureka Springs hasn’t had a strong tornado in modern days, but there have been tornadoes hit in Busch, Holiday Island and Berryville. Kelley said his customers like the peace of mind that comes with knowing they have a safe place to shelter should a tornado come their way.

For more information, see eurekastormshelters.com or call (479) 253-6320.