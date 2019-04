The Holiday Island Art Guild will meet on April 2 at 10 a.m. at Peachtree Village, 5 Park Drive. Rachel Sheats will guide participants through the art of acrylic pouring. Materials one will need to bring are:

1 gallery wrap canvas, any size

3 liquid acrylic colors that go well together

Protective clothing (smock, old shirt)

Rachel will provide the pouring medium and containers.