Head down to the wooden walkway of the 1889 Basin Spring Bath House May 11 – 13 and add to The Bridge of Love living art installation. Tie fresh flowers to the bridge to show love this Mother’s Day. Flowers for the installation are available on site Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. for a donation that benefits the Eureka Springs School of the Arts

Share this: Facebook

Email

Print