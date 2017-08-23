Behind in fines? Go from hot water to cooler water

Judge Dale Ramsey announced Tuesday that the Third Judicial District Court is offering an amnesty program allowing those with outstanding warrants for overdue fines and failure to appear to get back on track with no additional penalties.

Those individuals can have their warrants served, with additional fees eliminated, if they get in the program. If you have District Court warrants in Berryville, Eureka Springs or Green Forest, go to the Detention Center in Berryville to be served with a warrant and immediately released. You will be given a court date for the opportunity of telling it to the judge about getting back on track with payments or your case. Warrants served in Huntsville can sign up for the program at the Huntsville jail.

The Court will have a booth at the County Fair this weekend, or call Berryville (870) 423-6247; Eureka Springs (479) 253-8574; Green Forest (870) 438-5866; or Huntsville (479) 738-2911.

The program runs from Sept. 1 – 15.