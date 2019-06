The Eureka Springs Community Center invites you to spend time in the wonderful world of watercolor on Saturday, June 22. As part of ESCC’s partnership with ESSA, artist Julie Hop will offer her class for beginning at 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. in the Center’s Highlander Room.

For cost, details, and to register call (479) 239-0029 or go to essa-art.org. All materials are included and ESCC members receive a discount at registration.