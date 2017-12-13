Become a Master Naturalist

Northwest Arkansas Master Naturalists are accepting applications for new member annual training. Classes begin Jan. 24 for Carroll County.

Carroll County classes will meet on Wednesday evenings on Sunday afternoons. Cost is $135 for training and materials, plus $30 annual dues. Cost is $80 for an additional household member if materials are shared, plus annual dues.

Area experts will give over 60 hours of instruction and participants must complete 40 or more hours of training for graduation, earning the title of Master Naturalist. Participants must complete 40 hours of volunteer time annually and attend eight hours of continuing education to be certified Master Naturalist.

To apply for membership, visit wordpress.ArkansasMasterNaturalists.org. For further information email nwamnContact@mn4Arkansas.org.