Be part of what affects you

Dear Friends,

Are you upset with the direction our country is heading? Do not despair, we live in a democracy and there are ways you can express your views.

First make sure you are registered to vote and then vote. Only 43.49 % of the registered voters in our district voted in the last election. Fewer than half of the people decided for all of us. It’s not just your right to vote, it’s your duty. Make sure your information on your voting registration is correct by going to Voterview.com and click voter registration. And ask your friends and family if they are registered to vote. And make sure your address is always correct.

Second, let your elected officials know how you feel about the issues. You can call their offices and talk to their interns or you can write them a letter or send an email. One easy way to do this is by using Resistbot on text, just text 504-09 and enter the word resist, they will address your letter to your chosen federal representative from your text. Or just call (202) 225-3121 for congress or (202) 224-3121 for the senate. For State Senate (501) 682-7771. And don’t forget our Governor (501) 682-2345.

Lastly, show up for town halls. Our Congressman Steve Womack will be holding town halls in the next few weeks, first Wednesday, August 28, 5:30-7 p.m. 2001 West Persimmon St. in Rogers, and then Tuesday Sept. 3, 5:30-7 p.m. at the Harrison High School, 925 Goblin Dr., Harrison. Ask your questions to him in person.

We need to participate in our democracy for it to work. Don’t just grumble and moan, speak out. You’ll feel so much better and make a difference.

Nancy Paddock