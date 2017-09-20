The Natural State Burial Association has scheduled Be a Tree: 2017 Arkansas Green Burial Conference, a six-day event to be held at various locations in Fayetteville Oct. 27 – Nov. 1. Workshops, speakers, and conversations exploring green burials, home funerals, philosophies of death, land use issues, and the environmental impact of disposition will be included. A juried art exhibition will open Oct. 1, and an evening production titled Death Fest will feature the performing arts.

Oct. 1 – Nov. 1, Parish Hall, St. Paul’s Episcopal, Fine Arts Exhibit: Be a Tree, Best in Show/Artist of NWA

October 27 – Parish Hall, St. Paul’s Episcopal, 6 p.m. Conference Opens with Artists’ Reception, Live Music, Beverages & Hors d’oeuvres.

Oct. 28 – Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 10 a.m. Hands-On Home Funeral Training w/ Jim Bates & Jodi Nimmo, National Home Funeral Alliance; 12 p.m. Death Café/Brown Bag Lunch; 1 p.m. Coffin Building Workshop; 2 p.m. Green Burial Info/Demo; Stage Eighteen, 18 East Center Street, 7 p.m. Death Fest Performance Night Hosted by Ryan Pickop, Featuring Nature & Madness

Oct. 29 – Evergreen Cemetery, 12 N. University, 10 a.m. “The Illustrious and the Eccentric” Tour w/ Historians Abby Burnett & J B Hogan; Fayetteville Senior Center, 945 S. College, 12 p.m. Death Café/Potluck of Comfort Foods; 1:30 p.m. Report to the Community, NSBA Update on AR Land Search for Green Cemetery; 2 p.m. Keynote: Ven. Geshe Thupten Dorjee, Buddhist Perspective on Death & Dying

Oct. 30 – Monday, Henry Board Room, Fayetteville Public Library, 6 p.m. Write Your Own Obituary: How to Get in the Last Word as You Get Your Affairs in Order

Oct. 31 – Tuesday, Walker Room, Fayetteville Public Library, 6 p.m. “Cemeteries Die Too: How Nature, Lays Claim to the Dead” Abby Burnett

Nov. 1 – Walker Room, Fayetteville Public Library, 6 p.m. “In the Parlor: The Final Goodbye” 2017 Release documenting a family’s experience conducting a home funeral.