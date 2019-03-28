Be a spring goddess

The annual Goddess Gala/Merlin Foundation Fundraiser will be on Wednesday, April 10 from 6 – 11 p.m. at the Basin Park Hotel. Activities will include dance music, drumming, silent auction, potluck feast, and Blessing of the Seeds.

All proceeds go to support Merlin Foundation’s work with abused children. Please bring a gourmet dish and beverage. This is a woman only event and women are encouraged to “dress like a goddess.”

Tickets are $14 in advance and $20 at the door. Tickets are available at Gazebo Books, Annie’s at the New Orleans Hotel, Eureka Market, or from Valerie Damon. For more information go to www.goddessgala.com.