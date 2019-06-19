Barn continues to be a money pit with great sentimental value

Holiday Island Suburban Improvement District Manager Lawrence Blood provided the business presentation, including hot topics at the June 10 meeting. Blood said there was an arc fire on the main electrical circuit of boat dock #1 in the marina that caused a power outage. The electric lines are temporarily fixed but only carry intermittent power at 100 amps.

Blood said the marina requires more power than that and will need a permanent installation of increased power. Commissioners agreed to allocate funds not to exceed $5,000 for electrical repairs.

The commission had previously requested that Blood collect bids for a cooling and heating system for the historic Barn. He provided the cost of $34,944.25, which he said might not include all the electrical repairs that would lead up to installation. Commissioners and residents then gave considerable discussion to “The Barn” built in 1938, which was confirmed as not on the Historical Register.

“Let’s look at the Barn as one of the amenities we have here on the Island,” urged one resident who wants to see the commission provide the repairs it needs. Commissioner David Makidon invited resident expert, Johnny Ross, to give his opinion.

“There is tremendous evidence of subterranean termites,” Ross, a 23-year termite inspector, said. He said the only way to treat it is to excavate 12 inches of soil out from under the Barn. The problem is that there is no access to the ground beneath, and it appears that the wood floor is built directly on top of the earth. Ross recommended cutting 24-inch openings in the floor to assess the dirt level, remove the soil, and treat the Barn as needed. Commissioners accepted his advice and asked Blood to proceed with the inspection.

A special meeting next week is anticipated in order to report on what the inspectors discover after removing segments of the Barn floor. “We don’t know if the structure’s safe,” Makidon said. “It may not be a safe building.” Therefore, commissioners asked Blood to put the air system installation on hold until the termite situation can be effectively considered.

Kids and carts

Blood received a report of minors who were delivered to the golf course by an adult and seen using golf carts without authorization. Some residents and commissioners said they knew of the event and need to increase security in the golf cart parking area, possibly by adding cameras or better monitoring the cart keys. Commissioner David Makidon said some people are taking the keys home at night since the same key works for every cart. Commissioners directed Blood to address the cart key security.

Dogs swim during Dog Days

The Rec Center is planning a Dog-Days-of-Summer event on Sunday, Sept. 22 from 1 – 5 for the use of the swimming pool for Holiday Island property owners’ family K-9s that are up-to-date on their veterinary inoculations.

There was mention by some residents that they were upset that the Veteran’s Park might be sold, but Blood responded that the property is privately owned, not owned by the HISID.

The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, July 15 at 9 a.m. at the District Office.