Barbara Baker of Holiday Island, Ark., was born May 7, 1963 in Bakersfield, Calif., daughter of Jerry Neal and JoAnn Marie (Faringer) Burns. She departed this life Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016 in Eureka Springs, Ark., at age 53.

Barbara was united in marriage with Monty Baker, who survives her of the home. She is also survived by her two daughters, Kristina Galyen and husband, J.J., of Eureka Springs, Ark.; Tasha Fanning and husband, Justin, of Eureka Springs, Ark.; mother, JoAnn Marie (Faringer) Burns of Napa, Calif.; sister Tammie Herrington of Kansas City, Kan.; sister Regina Buchanan of Tulelake, Calif.; sister, Michele Burns of Ronan, Mont.; sister, Tina Burns of Redding, Calif.; brother, Jerry Burns, Jr. of Idaho Falls, Idaho; brother, Jerry Burns, III of Napa, Calif.; four grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, other relatives, a host friends and loved ones.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Neal Burns, Sr., and her grandparents.

Memorial service will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2016 at Nelson's Chapel of the Springs, Eureka Springs, Arkansas with Reverend Tim Garrison officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service, Inc. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com.