Baranyk switches to new clinic

Dr. Christopher Baranyk, D.O., is practicing out of the same office space located near Passion Play Rd. and US 62 at 4052 E. Van Buren Street, Suite A, but has a new telephone number after switching affiliation from the Northwest Health System Clinic to the North Arkansas Regional Medical Center (NARMC) based in Harrison.

Some existing patients have been confused by the changeover that occurred in mid-November as the old number has a recording that says you are calling outside normal business hours, and to make an appointment with a physician, call the number for Northwest Medical Center. Then the recording gives a list of walk-in clinics in Northwest Arkansas, but none in Eureka Springs.

A spokesperson for NARMC said that postcards announcing Baranyk’s new affiliation were sent out to zip codes in the Eureka Springs and Holiday Island areas. However, the post card doesn’t include information that patients with appointments under the previous system must call the new number (479) 239-2123, to schedule appointments as the office no longer has access to the appointment schedule under the previous provider. Patients also need to call the new number to renew prescriptions.

Patients who want to continue with care under Baranyk also need to go into the office to sign forms to allow their medical records under Northwest Health to be released to the new clinic.

A press release from NARMC said Baranyk brings more than a decade of healthcare experience to the NARMC team. He is wound care certified by the National Alliance of Wound Care and Ostomy. He is also certified in Advanced and Basic Cardiac Life Support.



“We are proud to welcome Dr. Baranyk to the NARMC team,” President and CEO Vince Leist said. “We are looking forward to continuing to serve Carroll County through our partnership with Dr. Baranyk.”

Baranyk is accepting new patients.

The press release states NARMC continues to actively recruit healthcare providers to our community to deliver the care needed in our rural market. “The NARMC goal is to provide comprehensive healthcare to North Central Arkansas, and we look forward to continuing to do so with Dr. Baranyk and the team at the NARMC Eureka Springs Clinic.”

NARMC is a non-profit healthcare system consisting of a central hospital in Harrison, and 18 clinics serving the rural communities of North Arkansas.

Baranyk has been practicing in Eureka Springs for about five years, initially affiliated with Eureka Springs Hospital. He served in the U.S. Army as a family medicine intern, resident and physician from 2007-2015, earning numerous awards, medals and commendations, including a Bronze Star. After transferring from active duty to serve in the Arkansas National Guard as a field surgeon, he began private practice at Eureka Springs Hospital Family Clinic. He joined Northwest in 2016.