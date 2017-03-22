Ba-ba-bing on Spring Fling

Editor,

On behalf of the Clear Spring School and the Clear Spring Fling Auction Committee, I thank the Eureka Springs community that so generously supported this year’s auction. The crazy winter weather tried to dampen the fun but the Spring Fling happened on Sunday anyway.

Special thank you to the Clear Spring Board of Directors, teachers and families, Rodney Slane, Autumn Spencer and staff of Event Eureka, Dave Teigen, Dr. Bob and Patricia Messer, Woodie Acord, KJ Zumwalt, Rebecca Patek, Melissa Carper and Brian Martin, Penny Walker, Wicker Walker Printing, Eureka Springs Transit, and local businesses and artists who donated more than $20,000 worth of goods and services.

We appreciate everyone who worked so hard to make it a fun and successful event.

Dori Thomas

Director of Admissions & Development