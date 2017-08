Expressionist artist Taylor Moore will be having an artist reception/meet & greet at DeVito’s of Eureka Springs on Wednesday, August 16 from 5 – 8 p.m.

Mr. Moore’s work has won numerous awards including 1st place in the 2015 Northeast Arkansas Visual Arts League Juried Show. The event is open to the public and his work will continue to be on display through Oct. 31.

Catherine – Taylor Moore