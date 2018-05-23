Avoid politics and go to the greenhouse

Editor,

Today, Thursday, I made the mistake of listening to the news about the continuing saga of greed and corruption of “our” president and his cabinet. The avarice and money-grubbing displayed by these dishonest servants of the people depress my spirit.

So, I drove to the Eureka High School and out back I discovered a marvelous wonder that lifted my spirit. The ES High School’s Agriculture Dept. and the FFA have a large greenhouse from which they sell all kinds of plants. I got some small tomato plants, some large tomato plants, a very tall sunflower, a dark purple basil and some green pepper plants. They had flowers, hot pepper plants and much more!

I thank the teacher Jason McAfee and the two students, Isaiah Morris and J.J. Owens, for providing this lovely service and helping me smile.

I encourage all gardeners to support their greenhouse and buy their plants. Go after school, around 3 p.m. and rejoice. Not everybody is an ugly and greedy person.

T.A. Laughlin