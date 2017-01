Midwest Medical Transport has moved to Eureka Springs to provide non-emergency patient transport for patients at Eureka Springs Hospital. Vicki Andert, head of nursing at ESH, said the new service would reduce wait time for patients who need a ride back to a nursing home or another facility. LaMoise McLelland, regional manager for MMT, said her team is here to work alongside the Eureka Springs Fire Department and will be available to fill in if ESFD ambulances are out on calls.

Share this: Facebook

Email

Print