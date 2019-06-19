Aud revenue doubles, special events costing more but they’re more special

The City Advertising and Promotion Commission (CAPC) met June 12 where interim Executive Director Rick Bright provided the financial report showing a net loss of $40,556 in May 2019, $28,546 to the worse compared to May 2018. Expenses grew by more than $6,836 for special events such as Music in the Park, Rhythm and Blues Weekend, and the May Festival of the Arts.

Group travel expenses were $9,000 more than the same month last year, and Auditorium contract labor expenses were up by $2,724, and January through May tax collections fell below the expected budget by $15,590.

Video production expenses for the year are over budget by $10,829, but the Auditorium income has exceeded expectations for the year, providing $21,525, well over the budgeted income of $10,000. Overall, for the five months of the year the CAPC has used 57 percent of its annual budget.

Trail maps get a boost

Parks Director Justin Huss came before the commission asking for assistance in buying new trails’ maps, totaling $4,229. Huss was met with some concerns and was asked why the Parks had not budgeted for these or asked for the funds in advance instead of after-the-fact.

Chair Carol Wright asked Huss if he had considered utilizing the sale of an ad on the maps to offset expenses. Huss stated that there was no room on the map for such an advertisement.

Commissioner James DeVito asked what the overall budget was for the Parks and Huss replied, “About $530,000.” After discussion the appropriation was approved, but without the support of DeVito who felt Parks has sufficient funds to cover the cost of their own trail maps.

If it’s called ‘holiday’ is it religious?

Christmas decorations were discussed at length by commissioner Susan Harman, who would like to invest more funds into the Christmas lights for the 2019 season. The CAPC has currently expended $7,808, and has $12,192 remaining in the holiday budget. The question arose about the separation of church and state, especially when it comes to public funds such as the taxes collected by the CAPC.

It is the duty of the government and its tax collecting entities to maintain an attitude of neutrality when it comes to religious holidays such as Christmas, but commissioners are moving forward with discussions of using public funds for holiday decorations.

Commissioners then retired into executive session to discuss applicants who interviewed for the position of executive director. No names were mentioned, however the CAPC has reduced its primary focus to three candidates.

The next regularly scheduled meeting is Wednesday, July 10 at 6 p.m. in the Auditorium.