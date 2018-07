Stroll on the Eureka Springs School of the Arts campus this Saturday, July 28 from 4 – 5:30 p.m. with five workshops. “Introduction to Glass Fusing” by Katrina Pumphrey; “Finding Your Artistic Vision” by Janalee Robison; “3-D Modeling and Printing” by Edward Robison; “Wild Animal Portraits” by Amy Eichler; and “Relief Woodcarving and Watercolor Painting” by John Engler.

Visit www.essa-art.org or call (479) 253-5384 for more information.