Art Wall overhaul

Sandy Martin spoke for the Arts Council about a revamp of the Art Wall. She requested $1500 to reprint the panels and re-attach them in a more permanent fashion. She said they intend to feature a “then and now” theme among the panels with an old photo paired by a newer photo of the same scene. Martin will also approach the Preservation Society for help.

McClung asked if this were advertising, and Finance Director Rick Bright replied the request was similar to May Festival of the Arts, and there was money to cover it in that line item of the budget.

Martin said they would have it completed by mid-October.